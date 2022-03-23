Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Madeleine Albright, first woman U.S. Secretary of State, passes away at 84

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 2:50 pm
Madeleine Albright View image in full screen
In this Oct. 6, 2016, file photo, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during a memorial service for former Israel Prime Minister Shimon Peres at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington. (AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File). (AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File)

Madeleine Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State passed away on Wednesday, her family has confirmed. She was 84 years old.

Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two, was the first woman to hold that position.

Albright was a tough-talking diplomat in an administration that hesitated to involve itself in the two biggest foreign policy crises of the 1990s – the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Trending Stories

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer,” her family said on Twitter.

Albright was born in the former Czechoslovakia in 1937. She was nominated to become the first woman secretary of state, confirmed unanimously in 1997. She was in the post until 2001.

Story continues below advertisement

 

— More to come

— with files from Reuters 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
U.S. politics tagU.S. news tagU.S. Secretary of State tagmadeleine albright tagalbright tagfirst woman u.s. secretary of state tagMadeleine Albright dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers