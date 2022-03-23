Madeleine Albright, first woman U.S. Secretary of State, passes away at 84

Send this page to someone via email

Madeleine Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State passed away on Wednesday, her family has confirmed. She was 84 years old.

Albright, who fled the Nazis as a child in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two, was the first woman to hold that position.

Albright was a tough-talking diplomat in an administration that hesitated to involve itself in the two biggest foreign policy crises of the 1990s – the genocides in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer,” her family said on Twitter.

Albright was born in the former Czechoslovakia in 1937. She was nominated to become the first woman secretary of state, confirmed unanimously in 1997. She was in the post until 2001.

