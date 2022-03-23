Menu

Crime

Retailer reports over $200K in fraudulent returns in gift card scheme: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 3:30 pm
Durham Regional Police cars are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police cars are seen in this file image. File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say two suspects are facing charges in connection with fraudulent gift card transactions.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that in 2019, a retail corporation reported several frauds in its stores that resulted in more than $200,000 in fraudulent returns.

Investigators identified two suspects and on Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at their home on Westport Drive in Whitby, police said.

Officers allegedly seized $30,000 in property and $20,000 in gift cards belonging to the retail company, which police did not name.

Shane Fullwood and Julianna Talevski, both 29 years old, face numerous charges including fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and money laundering.

Police said they were released on undertakings.

