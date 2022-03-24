Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Sun, showers and teen temperatures for final weekend of March

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 2:56 pm
Showers begin building back in early Sunday. View image in full screen
Showers will begin building back into the region early Sunday. SkyTracker Weather

After some morning sunshine, clouds will roll back into the Okanagan on Thursday, with daytime highs reaching low double digits.

The first workweek of spring will finish on a cloudy note on Friday, with the mercury sliding up to about 14 C.

Clouds continue to slide in during the day on Friday. View image in full screen
Clouds continue to slide in during the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The final weekend of March will see some heat on Saturday, with temperatures pushing into the mid-teens under a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday’s forecast sees some showers, resulting in afternoon highs dipping into the low teens.

A chance of showers will linger into early next week, with daytime highs ranging in the low- to mid-teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

