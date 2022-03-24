Okanagan weather: Sun, showers and teen temperatures for final weekend of March

Send this page to someone via email

After some morning sunshine, clouds will roll back into the Okanagan on Thursday, with daytime highs reaching low double digits.

The first workweek of spring will finish on a cloudy note on Friday, with the mercury sliding up to about 14 C.

View image in full screen Clouds continue to slide in during the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The final weekend of March will see some heat on Saturday, with temperatures pushing into the mid-teens under a mostly cloudy sky.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s forecast sees some showers, resulting in afternoon highs dipping into the low teens.

A chance of showers will linger into early next week, with daytime highs ranging in the low- to mid-teens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.