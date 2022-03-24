Okanagan weather: Sun, showers and teen temperatures for final weekend of March

After some morning sunshine, clouds will roll back into the Okanagan on Thursday, with daytime highs reaching low double digits.
The first workweek of spring will finish on a cloudy note on Friday, with the mercury sliding up to about 14 C.
The final weekend of March will see some heat on Saturday, with temperatures pushing into the mid-teens under a mostly cloudy sky.
Sunday’s forecast sees some showers, resulting in afternoon highs dipping into the low teens.
A chance of showers will linger into early next week, with daytime highs ranging in the low- to mid-teens.
