Politics

Health care and mental health services priorities for budget: Manitoba government

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2022 1:50 pm
Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen speaks about the 2018 budget during media lockup at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on Monday, March 12, 2018. View image in full screen
Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen speaks about the 2018 budget during media lockup at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on Monday, March 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

The Manitoba government will be releasing this year’s provincial budget next month.

The government says in a news release that the budget, which will be delivered on April 12, will outline the province’s financial priorities and plan for economic and social recovery.

The province says more than 51,000 people participated in the province’s budget consultation process.

Engagement with Manitobans was done through telephone town halls, virtual meetings for stakeholders and the public and an online survey.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says this year’s budget is about strengthening the health-care system and focusing on affordability.

He adds that those who answered the survey said health care, improving education, and increasing support related to mental health and addictions were high priorities.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
