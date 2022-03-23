15-year-old girl allegedly offered drugs, money by stranger in car in south Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police have issued a warning about a suspicious incident involving a stranger allegedly offering a teenager drugs and money in Etobicoke.

Police said on March 9, officers began investigating the incident near Browns Line and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Investigators said a 15-year-old reported she was walking in the area when she was approached by a man who was in a car.

The man allegedly asked the teen to get inside the car, offering her drugs and money, police said.

Police said the girl refused his offer and walked away.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act on Scarborough LRT

The man then approached her again with the same offer when “she became fearful and fled,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released a suspect description. The man is described as being in his 30s, about six feet tall with a dark complexion, a large build and dreadlocks.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, black jeans, and white Air Force One sneakers at the time of the incident, police said.

The suspect was also driving a black four-door sedan, police added.

Investigators said currently, there have been no similar incidents reported to police in the area.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact police.