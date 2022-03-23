Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New food distribution facility opens in Kingston, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 12:46 pm
A brand-new, 11,500 square foot food distribution warehouse has opened to service those in need in Kingston. View image in full screen
A brand-new, 11,500 square foot food distribution warehouse has opened to service those in need in Kingston. John Lawless/Global News

A new centre for food distribution aims to help those experiencing food security issues in Kingston.

The Community Food Redistribution Warehouse had its grand opening Wednesday morning, after nearly two years of planning.

Read more: Soaring gas prices impact Kingston, Ont. charities: ‘It’s quite a shock’

“We’ve got such a tremendous need, we need space to get more donations,” says Brenda Moore, the project coordinator. “We need good food to go where it is needed.”

Click to play video: 'High food prices disproportionately affect the most vulnerable' High food prices disproportionately affect the most vulnerable
High food prices disproportionately affect the most vulnerable – Feb 23, 2022

The warehouse, at 11,500 square feet, has designated areas for specialized food storage.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There will be a dry foods storage section, along with a walk-in freezer and a walk-in fridge to store meat and produce.

“The freezer and cooler did suffer from supply chain issues,” says Moore. “So it’ll be mid-April when they come in.”

Long-term, multi-year funding is being provided by the city and United Way KFL&A.

Read more: Kingston council votes to fund community food distribution warehouse

This facility will provide the space needed to process large-scale donations and make distribution more efficient.

“At Martha’s, we are anticipating an increase in the amount of food items donated, and this will reduce our grocery expenses,” says Ronda Candy, executive director at Martha’s Table.

“The timing couldn’t be better, as the cost of groceries is rising significantly and rapidly. The budget relief that additional donations will offer will help ensure that we meet the ever-growing nutritional needs of our community.”

Lionhearts will be running the daily operations of the facility, and plan to move in at the start of April.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagFood Bank tagDonation tagUnited Way tagFood Insecurity tagFood Security tagMartha's Table tagWarehouse tagLionhearts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers