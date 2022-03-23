New food distribution facility opens in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A new centre for food distribution aims to help those experiencing food security issues in Kingston.

The Community Food Redistribution Warehouse had its grand opening Wednesday morning, after nearly two years of planning.

“We’ve got such a tremendous need, we need space to get more donations,” says Brenda Moore, the project coordinator. “We need good food to go where it is needed.”

4:26 High food prices disproportionately affect the most vulnerable High food prices disproportionately affect the most vulnerable – Feb 23, 2022

The warehouse, at 11,500 square feet, has designated areas for specialized food storage.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be a dry foods storage section, along with a walk-in freezer and a walk-in fridge to store meat and produce.

“The freezer and cooler did suffer from supply chain issues,” says Moore. “So it’ll be mid-April when they come in.”

Long-term, multi-year funding is being provided by the city and United Way KFL&A.

Read more: Kingston council votes to fund community food distribution warehouse

This facility will provide the space needed to process large-scale donations and make distribution more efficient.

“At Martha’s, we are anticipating an increase in the amount of food items donated, and this will reduce our grocery expenses,” says Ronda Candy, executive director at Martha’s Table.

“The timing couldn’t be better, as the cost of groceries is rising significantly and rapidly. The budget relief that additional donations will offer will help ensure that we meet the ever-growing nutritional needs of our community.”

Lionhearts will be running the daily operations of the facility, and plan to move in at the start of April.