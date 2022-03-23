Quebec adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop by 9

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as the province saw a slight dip in hospital numbers Wednesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 1,034, a nine-patient drop compared with the previous day. This comes after 99 people were admitted while 108 were discharged.

Officials say 50 patients were in intensive care, an increase of four.

The province recorded 2,111 new novel coronavirus cases, but the daily tally isn’t reflective of the situation since only certain high-risk groups have access to PCR screening.

Health authorities say 16,251 tests were administered at government-run sites on Monday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests online, adding 1,013 in the last day. Of those, 875 were positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign issued another 3,496 doses Tuesday, for more than 18.5 million shots to date.

The province has seen a total of 949,000 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll reached 14,274 in the latest update.

Meanwhile, recoveries topped 919,000.

Interim public health director Luc Boileau will provide an update on the situation in the province later Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press