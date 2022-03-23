Driver faces impaired charges after car found in ditch

A Prince Edward County driver is facing two impaired driving charges after an incident Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they responded to a call along with Hastings Quinte Paramedic in which a car had driven into the ditch.
The driver was arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing.
Jamie Lynch, 31, is charged with two counts of driving while impaired.
Lynch, whose licence was suspended, will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 6. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.
