Canada

Driver faces impaired charges after car found in ditch

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 10:15 am
A driver is facing two counts of impaired driving after driving their car into a ditch in Prince Edward County. View image in full screen
A driver is facing two counts of impaired driving after driving their car into a ditch in Prince Edward County. OPP

A Prince Edward County driver is facing two impaired driving charges after an incident Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call along with Hastings Quinte Paramedic in which a car had driven into the ditch.

Read more: Prince Edward County housing crisis leaves locals with few options

The driver was arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing.

Jamie Lynch, 31, is charged with two counts of driving while impaired.

Lynch, whose licence was suspended, will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 6. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

