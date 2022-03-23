Driver faces impaired charges after car found in ditch

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Prince Edward County driver is facing two impaired driving charges after an incident Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call along with Hastings Quinte Paramedic in which a car had driven into the ditch.

Read more: Prince Edward County housing crisis leaves locals with few options

The driver was arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing.

Jamie Lynch, 31, is charged with two counts of driving while impaired.

2:12 Harmonic Egg Kingston opens its doors Harmonic Egg Kingston opens its doors

Lynch, whose licence was suspended, will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 6. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Advertisement