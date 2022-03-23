Freezing rain warning in effect for London, Parkhill, and parts of Middlesex County

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the London area Wednesday morning.

The weather agency said freezing rain is expected to start in the morning in London, Parkhill, and eastern Middlesex County.

The areas could receive between one to four millimetres of rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be near the freezing mark so the weather agency said there is some uncertainty about how much rain could fall.

Areas near the shores of Lake Huron might receive less freezing rain due to slightly warmer temperatures, Environment Canada said.

There is also the chance that strong easterly winds could cause local power outages.

The freezing rain is expected to change to rain by early Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada is advising caution as surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.