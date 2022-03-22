Hellebuyck perfect as Jets overcome slow start to beat Vegas 4-0

When the Winnipeg Jets absolutely needed it most, Connor Hellebuyck delivered a vintage performance, stopping all 42 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night.

The game got off to a very similar start as their meeting a week ago in Winnipeg when it took the Jets 12:26 to register a shot on goal, leading to a notable Bronx cheer from the home crowd.

This time, it took the Jets 15:04, leading the crowd to deliver a raucous mock cheer, but like last week, Hellebuyck made a number of key saves in the opening 20 minutes to keep Vegas off the board.

The Jets were outshot 17-4 in the goalless first, and Vegas kept the pedal down to start the second, hemming the Jets in their own end for long periods of time.

William Carrier had a wonderful chance to open the scoring when Hellebuyck left his crease to play a puck that he never got to. Carrier was fed the puck in the slot but he whiffed on a one-timer attempt, sending the puck fluttering harmlessly over the empty net.

Just past the 5:30 mark of the second, newly-acquired Jet Zach Sanford drew a holding penalty, sending Winnipeg to its second power play of the night.

A centering pass off the stick of Blake Wheeler hit a body and careened toward Vegas goalie Logan Thompson. Thompson stuck out his pad to stop the initial redirection but Pierre-Luc Dubois banged home the rebound for his 25th goal of the season.

The goal came on Winnipeg’s 7th shot of the night after Hellebuyck had already made 22 saves.

Three minutes later, it appeared the Jets had taken a 2-0 lead when Evgeny Svechnikov finished off an odd-man rush by firing one over the blocker of Thompson. Vegas challenged the play, however, and video replay showed that Dubois was millimetres offside.

Svechnikov then took a slashing penalty on the ensuing face-off, and while the Golden Knights did not score on the power play, they came close as Chandler Stephenson rang a shot off the post.

The Jets doubled the lead when a Nikolaj Ehlers point shot was tipped in Mark Scheifele for his 24th of the season, capping off a long shift in the Vegas end.

Both teams managed to get 11 shots on goal in the second.

The Jets endured a scare in the third when Dylan DeMelo blocked a shot and remained down for a number of seconds before very slowly making his way to the bench. He went to the locker room but only missed a couple of shifts before returning to action.

Neal Pionk would give his team an insurance marker while the teams were playing 4-on-4, ripping a one-timer past Thompson off a great feed from Kyle Connor.

Less than three minutes later, the dagger came from a fantastic deflection by Ehlers. The Dane was tied up while driving to the net, but with one hand on his stick managed to get enough on a firm pass from Scheifele to send it through Thompson.

The only thing left to determine in the waning minutes was whether Hellebuyck would pick up his fourth shutout of the season, which he did as Vegas did not really threaten to score near the end.

The stellar performance ended a run of 11 straight starts for Hellebuyck allowing three or more goals.

Winnipeg will look to win a third straight game when the Senators come to town Thursday night.