Sports

Jets reacquire Appleton, ship out Beaulieu as trade deadline continues

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 12:31 pm

It’s the NHL’s trade deadline, and Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has already been busy.

After the team’s 6-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night, the Jets announced they had reacquired right-winger Mason Appleton from the Seattle Kraken.

Appleton, 26, was drafted by the Jets in 2015, and played almost 140 games for Winnipeg before being claimed by the Kraken in the 2021 expansion draft.

In return, the Jets sent their fourth-round draft pick in 2023 to Seattle.

Early Monday morning, the team also announced the departure of defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Beaulieu had spent parts of four seasons on the Winnipeg blue line.

Winnipeg Jets defeat Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 and also complete two trades

The Jets also said goodbye to the contract of injured fan favourite Bryan Little. Little, who suffered a serious head injury early in the 2019-20 season, has not been able to play since.

In exchange for the last two years of Little’s contract, as well as forward Nathan Smith, drafted by the team in 2018, the Jets received a fourth-round 2022 draft pick from the Arizona Coyotes.

Cheveldayoff will speak to media Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg Jets fans excited for stretch run
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
