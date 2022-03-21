Jets reacquire Appleton, ship out Beaulieu as trade deadline continues

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the NHL’s trade deadline, and Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has already been busy.

After the team’s 6-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night, the Jets announced they had reacquired right-winger Mason Appleton from the Seattle Kraken.

Appleton, 26, was drafted by the Jets in 2015, and played almost 140 games for Winnipeg before being claimed by the Kraken in the 2021 expansion draft.

In return, the Jets sent their fourth-round draft pick in 2023 to Seattle.

Since he was acquired in 2019, Nathan Beaulieu wore the #NHLJets' jersey with pride and gave this team his all every single day. Thank You, Nathan! pic.twitter.com/gG5AOsN2a3 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 21, 2022

Early Monday morning, the team also announced the departure of defenceman Nathan Beaulieu to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Beaulieu had spent parts of four seasons on the Winnipeg blue line.

The #NHLJets have acquired a fourth-round-pick in the 2022 #NHLDraft in exchange for forward Bryan Little and prospect Nathan Smith. DETAILS: https://t.co/TE8e3q6VKh pic.twitter.com/pYl1F3StVg — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 21, 2022

The Jets also said goodbye to the contract of injured fan favourite Bryan Little. Little, who suffered a serious head injury early in the 2019-20 season, has not been able to play since.

In exchange for the last two years of Little’s contract, as well as forward Nathan Smith, drafted by the team in 2018, the Jets received a fourth-round 2022 draft pick from the Arizona Coyotes.

Cheveldayoff will speak to media Monday afternoon.

