Health

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild cold symptoms’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 22, 2022 7:34 pm
Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
