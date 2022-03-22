Saskatoon police officer charged following an alleged common assault incident

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that a member of their team is charged and has appeared in Provincial Court on March 22, 2022.

SPS stated that Const. Robert Webb is charged with common assault following an investigation by the RCMP.

The nine-year member was the subject of an assault complaint that was made to the RCMP on March 11, 2022. Police say that Webb was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

“Following an investigation by the RCMP, the constable was charged with Common Assault,” stated police in a release. “He is appearing in Provincial Court in Saskatoon on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.”

SPS stated that Webb has been suspended with pay in conjunction with The Police Act and an internal investigation will take place following the conclusion of court proceedings.

