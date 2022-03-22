Western University community mourns loss of philanthropist Sonia Labatt

Send this page to someone via email

The London, Ont., and Western University community is mourning the loss of philanthropist Sonia Labatt, who died last week at the age of 84.

Labatt died peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 14, an online obituary reads.

“Sonia was kind, gracious, and witty. A dearly loved friend to many, she was also a highly accomplished community leader,” the obituary states.

She is survived by Arthur Labatt, her husband of 63 years and great-grandson of John Kinder Labatt, founder of the Labatt Brewing Company.

In a statement, Alan Shepard, Western’s president, said Labatt led “an extraordinary life, one filled with opportunities to make a difference in the world.”

“Her generous spirit was an inspiration and leaves behind a legacy that will benefit all of us at Western for generations to come. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Arthur and his family as they grieve their loss.”

Western University is no stranger to the Labatt name, with Arthur having served as Western’s 19th chancellor from 2004 until 2008.

As well, the philanthropic couple has gifted more than $20 million to Western over the years, the university says, funding awards, scholarships, academic positions, and more. They were awarded honorary doctorates in 2012.

Western’s Arthur and Sonia Labatt Health Sciences Building and Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing were both renamed after them following multi-million-dollar monetary gifts in 2005 and 2008, respectively.

A new four-storey building for the nursing school opened in 2017, and in 2020, the couple donated $5 million to help researchers explore issues surrounding health inequity.

Outside of London, Sonia and Arthur gifted $30 million to Toronto’s SickKids in 2007 for the creation of the Labatt Family Heart Centre.

The donation also included $5 million for an endowment in support of the Arthur and Sonia Labatt Brain Tumour Research Centre which opened at SickKids in 1999.

“Sonia gave generously of her time as a trustee of SickKids, and director of World Wildlife Canada, University Health Network, National Ballet of Canada and the Clarke Institute Foundation,” Labatt’s obituary reads.

According to Western, Labatt graduated from the University of Toronto in 1960, and in 1987 earned a master’s in environmental studies. Eight years later, she earned a PhD.

Labatt served as an adjunct professor at the University of Toronto’s Center of the Environment, now the School of the Environment, her obituary states.

She co-authored two books in 2002 and 2007 with Rodney R. White, director of U of T’s Institute for Environmental Studies, touching on climate change and the economy.

A visitation will be held for Labatt at Humphrey Funeral Home in Toronto on April 18 from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. A service will be held the following afternoon in Grace Church on-the-Hill, also in Toronto.