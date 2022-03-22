London doctor killed in Zorra crash remembered as loving man, highly-respected clinician

Send this page to someone via email

A 79-year-old London, Ont., doctor, identified by police on Monday as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash last week in Oxford County, is being remembered as a loving man and a highly-respected clinician who enjoyed “practicing and promoting comprehensive family medicine.”

Dr. John Sangster was critically injured in the crash that occurred at the intersection of Oxford Road 96 and 37th Line in Zorra Township Friday afternoon. He was rushed to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said. The collision remains under investigation.

In an online obituary, Sangster’s family described the 78-year-old as a “loving husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather.”

“His family will forever cherish the many fond memories of everyday laughs, special holidays, and his loving hand to support them through life’s most challenging times,” the obituary reads.

“He enjoyed travel and was an avid sports enthusiast, with a particular fondness for playing golf and cheering on the Jays, Raptors, Mustangs, Leafs, and Knights. He loved his ’56 T-Bird (fondly known as The Princess) and enjoyed the friendship of the Thunderbird Club of Southern Ontario.”

Born on Feb. 14, 1943, Sangster was well-known in London’s medical community, practicing family medicine for more than four decades, 18 of them as medical director of the Byron Family Medical Centre from 1978-1996. He also served as chair of the Academic Medical Organization of Southwestern Ontario.

In a statement, officials with the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry said Sangster, a professor emeritus in family medicine at the school, was a “pillar” of the family medicine department who “championed excellence in education.”

Sangster graduated from Western’s medical school in 1967 and was one of the first graduates of its family medicine residency program in 1970.

He completed the master of clinical science in family medicine program in 1984 and served 18 years as director of the graduate studies program in family medicine, his obituary states.

Sangster was the recipient of several teaching awards over the years, and was also known for his generosity and inclusivity, Schulich officials said, noting the award in his name that is given out every year to part-time or full-time graduate students in the doctoral program.

“He created the J.F. Sangster Graduate Studies Family Medicine Award with a vision of contributing to the preservation of comprehensive family medicine in clinical practice and supporting research within the Graduate Studies Program,” the statement from Schulich said.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Westview Funeral Chapel. A service will be held at the chapel on Thursday at 1 p.m., followed by a private family inurnment.

In lieu of flowers, Sangster’s family asks that donations be made in support of building infrastructure at Schulich. Donations can also be made to the John F. Sangster Fund for Excellence in Lymphoma Research and Care.