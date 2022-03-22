SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: University of Guelph pausing vaccine, masking requirements May 1

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 5:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Mask mandate officially lifted at most places in Ontario' Mask mandate officially lifted at most places in Ontario
WATCH: Ontarians are now able to go without a mask at most places in the province, including schools. Shallima Maharaj has more.

The University of Guelph says it will pause its COVID-19 vaccination policy and masking requirements as of May 1.

The required competition of a daily screening form will also be paused on that day, the university announced on Tuesday.

Read more: Reaction in Ontario as provincial mask mandate lifts for most settings

“We may see the return of these public health measures at some point and with little advance notice,” said president and vice-chancellor Charlotte Yates and provost and vice-president Gwen Chapman in a joint letter.

“We strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated and to keep up with their booster doses.”

They added that as of May 1, students will be eligible for in-person learning regardless of their vaccination status, while employees on unpaid leave should speak with their supervisor about their individual situation. Those with vaccination exemptions will no longer be required to participate in rapid testing.

Read more: City of Mississauga mask bylaw remains in place even as provincial mandate lifts

Even with the masking requirement ending on May 1, the university said everyone on site is encouraged to wear a mask when indoors, especially in elevators and small rooms.

“We recognize that as of May 1, some individuals may choose not to wear masks in U of G spaces,” Yates and Chapman said.

“As a community, let’s be supportive of each other’s decisions and remember that each person’s situation is unique.”

