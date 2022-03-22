COVID-19: University of Guelph pausing vaccine, masking requirements May 1

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph says it will pause its COVID-19 vaccination policy and masking requirements as of May 1.

The required competition of a daily screening form will also be paused on that day, the university announced on Tuesday.

“We may see the return of these public health measures at some point and with little advance notice,” said president and vice-chancellor Charlotte Yates and provost and vice-president Gwen Chapman in a joint letter.

“We strongly encourage all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated and to keep up with their booster doses.”

They added that as of May 1, students will be eligible for in-person learning regardless of their vaccination status, while employees on unpaid leave should speak with their supervisor about their individual situation. Those with vaccination exemptions will no longer be required to participate in rapid testing.

Even with the masking requirement ending on May 1, the university said everyone on site is encouraged to wear a mask when indoors, especially in elevators and small rooms.

“We recognize that as of May 1, some individuals may choose not to wear masks in U of G spaces,” Yates and Chapman said.

“As a community, let’s be supportive of each other’s decisions and remember that each person’s situation is unique.”

Important COVID-19 Update: As of May 01, 2022:

👉The University’s vaccination policy will be paused

👉The University’s mask requirement will be paused

👉 Required completion of the U of G COVID-19 Daily Screening form will be paused Full update: https://t.co/GbCO3KVYv3 pic.twitter.com/m5AXZLub6e — University of Guelph (@uofg) March 22, 2022