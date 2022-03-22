Ontario parties react to federal Liberal-NDP confidence and supply deal

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s Liberals and New Democrats say the confidence-and-supply agreement between their federal counterparts demonstrates that voters want politicians to work together.

But the Progressive Conservative government in the province says Liberal-NDP coalitions in Ontario haven’t been good for the economy.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra pointed to a coalition between those parties in the 1980s, which he argued led to higher taxes and debt in Ontario.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the agreement in Ottawa shows Canadians that New Democrats will work to make people’s lives easier.

She highlighted the proposed health elements of the plan including dental care for low-income residents and universal pharmacare, two ideas her party has campaigned on.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says residents want politicians to work together on outcomes rather than partisan objectives.

Their comments come amid news of an agreement between the federal Liberals and the NDP that would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in power until 2025 while agreeing to expedite bills on shared priority issues.

