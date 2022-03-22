Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act on Scarborough LRT

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an indecent act was reported in Scarborough, Ont.

In a news release, Toronto police said on March 7, at 12 p.m., a man was on the Scarborough Light Rapid Transit (LRT) at Kennedy Station.

Officers said the man was seen staring at a woman. He then allegedly attempted to show her “indecent photos” on his phone.

According to police, the man then “proceeded to commit an indecent act” while staring at the woman.

Officers said both the man and woman exited the LRT at Scarborough Town Centre. That is where the woman reported the incident to staff members.

Officers are searching for a man described as being between 30 and 35 years old, five-foot-eleven in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

Police said he was seen wearing a grey jacket with lime green trim, blue jeans and off-white running shoes with black and orange accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.