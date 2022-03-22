Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act on Scarborough LRT

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 3:00 pm
Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect after an indecent act was reported in Scarborough. View image in full screen
Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect after an indecent act was reported in Scarborough. Toronto police handout

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after an indecent act was reported in Scarborough, Ont.

In a news release, Toronto police said on March 7, at 12 p.m., a man was on the Scarborough Light Rapid Transit (LRT) at Kennedy Station.

Officers said the man was seen staring at a woman. He then allegedly attempted to show her “indecent photos” on his phone.

Read more: Police seeking to identify suspect after indecent act on Vaughan bus

According to police, the man then “proceeded to commit an indecent act” while staring at the woman.

Officers said both the man and woman exited the LRT at Scarborough Town Centre. That is where the woman reported the incident to staff members.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers are searching for a man described as being between 30 and 35 years old, five-foot-eleven in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

Police said he was seen wearing a grey jacket with lime green trim, blue jeans and off-white running shoes with black and orange accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Reports of indecent act, voyeurism at Saint John’s Rockwood Park' Reports of indecent act, voyeurism at Saint John’s Rockwood Park
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagScarborough tagTPS tagIndecent Act tagScarborough LRT tagindecent act suspect tagindecent act investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers