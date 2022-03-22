Nova Scotia opposition to focus on cost of living, health care during spring sitting

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia opposition parties are targeting the rising cost of living and health care as their major issues when the legislature returns for its spring session on Thursday.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill told reporters today that the public is looking to the Progressive Conservative government to do everything it can to “improve their financial situations” with the cost of everything from gasoline to home heating and groceries on the rise.

Burrill also took aim at a proposed 10 per cent rate hike by Nova Scotia Power, saying his party would introduce several pieces of legislation aimed at the utility during the session.

The first NDP bill would revise the regulatory powers of the Utility and Review Board to give it the authority to address rate affordability for lower-income residential customers.

In an interview, Liberal Leader Iain Rankin said his party will also hold the government to account on its promise to pump over $400 million into the province’s ailing health system.

Rankin says fixing health care was the main promise made by the Tories during last summer’s election campaign, and he adds that he hasn’t seen any significant improvements yet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.