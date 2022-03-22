Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia opposition to focus on cost of living, health care during spring sitting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2022 2:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Atlantic premiers meet in-person for first time in 2 years' Atlantic premiers meet in-person for first time in 2 years
It was all on the table as the four Atlantic premiers met for the first in-person Council of Atlantic Premiers meeting in two years. As Ashley Field reports, they discussed everything from healthcare to energy and immigration.

Nova Scotia opposition parties are targeting the rising cost of living and health care as their major issues when the legislature returns for its spring session on Thursday.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill told reporters today that the public is looking to the Progressive Conservative government to do everything it can to “improve their financial situations” with the cost of everything from gasoline to home heating and groceries on the rise.

Read more: Atlantic premiers adopt wait and see approach on changing to permanent daylight

Burrill also took aim at a proposed 10 per cent rate hike by Nova Scotia Power, saying his party would introduce several pieces of legislation aimed at the utility during the session.

The first NDP bill would revise the regulatory powers of the Utility and Review Board to give it the authority to address rate affordability for lower-income residential customers.

In an interview, Liberal Leader Iain Rankin said his party will also hold the government to account on its promise to pump over $400 million into the province’s ailing health system.

Rankin says fixing health care was the main promise made by the Tories during last summer’s election campaign, and he adds that he hasn’t seen any significant improvements yet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.

