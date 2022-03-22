Menu

Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba continue to drop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 2:41 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

No new deaths were reported Tuesday as Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation continues to improve.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, there are now 380 Manitobans hospitalized with the virus — a drop from 388 on Monday. The province said 178 of that number are active cases.

Read more: Manitoba reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, further drop in hospitalizations

The number of people in intensive care, however, has increased slightly, from 22 to 24.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,731 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died.

Manitoba ‘in transition’ with COVID situation, Roussin says at last regularly-scheduled briefing
