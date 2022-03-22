COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

No new deaths were reported Tuesday as Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation continues to improve.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, there are now 380 Manitobans hospitalized with the virus — a drop from 388 on Monday. The province said 178 of that number are active cases.

The number of people in intensive care, however, has increased slightly, from 22 to 24.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,731 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died.

