Crime

Charges laid after carjacking involving knife at Markham gas station: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 12:05 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

York Regional Police say charges have been laid after a carjacking that took place on Saturday.

At around 6:50 p.m., police were called to a gas station at Steeles Avenue East and Acadia Avenue, near Warden Avenue, in Markham to respond to a reported carjacking.

Police said the victim was refueling his car, a black 2016 Range Rover, when he was approached by two men.

One of the suspects allegedly carried a knife and demanded the keys to the car. The victim refused and the second suspected entered the vehicle, police said.

They keys were still in the ignition, police said.

One of the suspects allegedly stole the vehicle, while the other followed in a white Ford Edge.

Around 3 p.m. the next day, investigators were informed two suspects with a white Ford Edge were attempting to carjack a vehicle in the Red Maple Road and High Tech Road area of Richmond Hill.

Police located two suspects and arrested them.

Police said Alaelddein Alhajsalem and Nouth Fathi Saeid Hareba, both 24-year-olds from Toronto, face two charges for robbery and two charges for disguise with intent.

