New child-care centres in Vernon to open in September

Construction is well underway for two new child-care centres in Vernon that will provide access to nearly 200 new licensed child-care spaces this fall.

“We are thrilled to see the progress on these facilities; they will make a significant positive impact for many families,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in a press release.

“Citizens in the Greater Vernon area have been clear – more child care spaces are needed in our region. By adding these spaces, we are actively helping parents re-enter or stay in the workforce, advance careers, operate businesses, or attend schooling or training. This is just one more way we’re supporting more sustainable growth for our community.”

The new centres, which are slated to open in September, are being constructed in areas of the community that are already well used by families with young children.

The larger of the two facilities is being built on the south end of the Recreation Complex on 35th Avenue and will include 24 infant/toddler spaces, as well as 96 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten.

The second facility is being built adjacent to the Lakers Clubhouse (near Marshall Fields in the Okanagan Landing Area) and will include 24 infant/toddler spaces, as well as 50 spaces for children aged three to kindergarten. Both facilities will be owned by the City of Vernon and will be operated by the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club.

“For too many years, accessible child care was either neglected or treated as a luxury, and we’re changing that. Through ChildCareBC, we are building a future where child care is a core service that families can depend on when and where they need it, and at a price they can afford,” Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee, said.

“These child care spaces will give children from the Vernon area access to quality early learning programs and will expand options for their parents – particularly mothers – to pursue opportunity.”

In total, $6 million in grant funding is being provided by the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund and $1 million from the UBCM Community Child Care Space Creation Program. The centres have been made possible thanks to the province of British Columbia’s ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund and the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).