Ontario COVID numbers: 639 people in hospital, 179 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 639 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 179 in intensive care.

This is up by 88 for hospitalizations but a decrease of two in ICUs since the previous day as hospitals submitted their updated numbers on Monday following the weekend. Last Tuesday, there were 688 hospitalizations with 220 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 639 people in hospital with COVID-19, 46 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 179 people in ICUs with the virus, 71 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 29 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,447 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,140,865.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,343 as seven more virus-related deaths were added.

There are a total of 1,112,239 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,317 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.8 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.8 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.2 per cent — more than 7.1 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.4 per cent with 32 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 8,377 doses in the last day.

The government said 10,433 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 6,386 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 12.2 per cent.