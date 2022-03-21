Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

City of Winnipeg makes sandbags available to residents in anticipation of spring thaw

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 5:57 pm
Sandbags pictured at the Waverly site. View image in full screen
Sandbags pictured at the Waverley site. Global News

The City of Winnipeg has been busying unloading pallets of sandbags for residents looking to protect their homes from the spring thaw.

Nicole Gariepy was at the Waverly location Monday afternoon. She’s had water in her basement before, and wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“There’s so much snow piled up that I don’t know where it’s going to start leaking in to,” Gariepy told Global News.

She grabbed eight bags in hopes of protecting her Transcona home.

Read more: Expert offers advice for water pooling in basements

“I keep checking, seeing if there’s water pooling outside,” she said. “Now I’ve got sandbags, so I’m going to put those just at my front step and I should be okay.”

Story continues below advertisement

There are three locations available for residents to pick up the free sandbags.

• 1220 Pacific Ave. (East approach)

Trending Stories

• 1090 Thomas Ave. (Entrance approach)

• 1539 Waverley St. (Visitor parking lot, next to recycling bins)

However, experts say so far the weather is in our favour.

“Ideal temperatures would look like very much what we’re getting right now,” says Jay Doering, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Manitoba.

“If temperatures hovered just above zero that would lead to a very gentle melt if that could persist for a couple weeks,” he says. “We would need a lot more precipitation and we would need it to melt very quickly.”

As of Monday afternoon, there have been no reports of overland flooding making it to the city.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Water tagFlood tagForecast tagRed River tagAssiniboine River tagBasement tagPrepare tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers