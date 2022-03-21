4-time concentration camp survivor killed in Ukraine by Russian strike

Send this page to someone via email

A 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, who survived four concentration camps, was killed late last week in a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

In a series of tweets, the Buchenwald concentration camp memorial institute confirmed the death of Borys Romanchenko.

Boris Romantschenko survived the concentration camps #Buchenwald, #Peenemünde, #Dora and #BergenBelsen. Now he has been killed by a bullet that hit his house in #Charkiv, #Ukraine. He was 96 years old. We are stunned. pic.twitter.com/ZZIK2OdbAu — Stift. Gedenkstätten Buchenwald und Mittelbau-Dora (@Buchenwald_Dora) March 21, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The institute shared that Romanchenko survived the Bergen-Belsen, Peenemünde, Dora, and Buchenwald concentration camps during the Second World War.

“We are stunned,” they wrote.

His granddaughter told the institute that her grandfather was at home, in a multi-storey building, when the apartment was hit by apparent Russian artillery.

В 2012 году Борис Романченко (второй справа на фото) зачитал клятву Бухенвальда "Создание нового мира, где господствуют мир и свобода" во время празднования годовщины освобождения концлагеря Бухенвальд. pic.twitter.com/CjUPVVp0de — Stift. Gedenkstätten Buchenwald und Mittelbau-Dora (@Buchenwald_Dora) March 21, 2022

Romanchenko worked “intensively” on documenting Nazi crimes and was vice-president of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee.

According to regional emergency services, more than 500 people have been killed in Kharkiv since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba shared a photo and some words about Romanchenko on Twitter Monday.

Survived [Adolf] Hitler, murdered by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” he wrote.

Borys Romanchenko, 96, survived four Nazi concentration camps: Buchenwald, Peenemünde, Mittelbau-Dora, Bergen-Belsen. He lived his quiet life in Kharkiv until recently. Last Friday a Russian bomb hit his house and killed him. Unspeakable crime. Survived Hitler, murdered by Putin. pic.twitter.com/QYJ4xrNYC9 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 21, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“He lived a quiet life in Kharkiv until recently..last Friday, a Russian bomb hit his house and killed him,” Kuleba said, calling the airstrike on the Kharkiv apartment an “unspeakable crime.”

The killing of Romanchenko comes on the same weekend Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelenskyy drew a comparison between the Russian offensive and Nazi Germany’s plan to exterminate European Jewry during the Second World War.

“Listen to what is being said now in Moscow, listen to how they are saying those words again: the final solution. But this time in relation to us, to the Ukrainian question,” he said, in a livestreamed address to the Israeli parliament on Sunday.

Zelenskyy cited no evidence in making that allegation or identify who might have used the term. Putin has used an expression which means “final decision/final resolution” once in the past 30 days, according to Reuters monitoring of his remarks, but not in a context that carried the same resonance or meaning as the Nazi terminology.

Zelenskyy’s reference drew condemnation from Yad Vashem, Israel’s memorial in Jerusalem to the six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany. It said such “irresponsible statements” trivialized the historical facts of the Holocaust.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Reuters