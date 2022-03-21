SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

4-time concentration camp survivor killed in Ukraine by Russian strike

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 5:22 pm
Borys Romanchenko survived the concentration camps of Buchenwald, Peenemuende, Dora and Bergen-Belsen. View image in full screen
Borys Romanchenko survived the concentration camps of Buchenwald, Peenemuende, Dora and Bergen-Belsen. Twitter / @Buchenwald_Dora

A 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, who survived four concentration camps, was killed late last week in a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

In a series of tweets, the Buchenwald concentration camp memorial institute confirmed the death of Borys Romanchenko.

Story continues below advertisement

The institute shared that Romanchenko survived the Bergen-Belsen, Peenemünde, Dora, and Buchenwald concentration camps during the Second World War.

“We are stunned,” they wrote.

His granddaughter told the institute that her grandfather was at home, in a multi-storey building, when the apartment was hit by apparent Russian artillery.

Romanchenko worked “intensively” on documenting Nazi crimes and was vice-president of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee.

According to regional emergency services, more than 500 people have been killed in Kharkiv since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'World War Two survivor endures bombardments in Ukraine' World War Two survivor endures bombardments in Ukraine

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba shared a photo and some words about Romanchenko on Twitter Monday.

Trending Stories
Survived [Adolf] Hitler, murdered by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“He lived a quiet life in Kharkiv until recently..last Friday, a Russian bomb hit his house and killed him,” Kuleba said, calling the airstrike on the Kharkiv apartment an “unspeakable crime.”

The killing of Romanchenko comes on the same weekend Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelenskyy drew a comparison between the Russian offensive and Nazi Germany’s plan to exterminate European Jewry during the Second World War.

Read more: Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher surpass $30M Ukraine aid goal, Zelenskyy thanks couple

“Listen to what is being said now in Moscow, listen to how they are saying those words again: the final solution. But this time in relation to us, to the Ukrainian question,” he said, in a livestreamed address to the Israeli parliament on Sunday.

Zelenskyy cited no evidence in making that allegation or identify who might have used the term. Putin has used an expression which means “final decision/final resolution” once in the past 30 days, according to Reuters monitoring of his remarks, but not in a context that carried the same resonance or meaning as the Nazi terminology.

Zelenskyy’s reference drew condemnation from Yad Vashem, Israel’s memorial in Jerusalem to the six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany. It said such “irresponsible statements” trivialized the historical facts of the Holocaust.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from Reuters

Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy warns Russia of ‘huge’ losses in Ukraine without peace deal: ‘It’s time to talk’' Zelenskyy warns Russia of ‘huge’ losses in Ukraine without peace deal: ‘It’s time to talk’
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Russia tagUkraine tagrussia ukraine war tagrussia invade ukraine tagBorys Romanchenko tagBorys Romanchenko holocaust survivor tagBorys Romanchenko holocaust survivor killed tagBorys Romanchenko killed tagrussians kill holocaust survivor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers