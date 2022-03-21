Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

White House ‘closely’ watching CP Rail work stoppage amid fears of supply chain impact

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 21, 2022 3:26 pm
Click to play video: 'CP Rail labour dispute ‘couldn’t come at a worse time,’ O’Regan says' CP Rail labour dispute ‘couldn’t come at a worse time,’ O’Regan says
WATCH: CP Rail labour dispute ‘couldn’t come at a worse time,' O'Regan says

The Biden administration is keeping a close eye on the CP Rail work stoppage in Canada and engaging with federal officials about the potential effect on cross-border supply chains.

The White House says it is “closely monitoring” the situation and is keeping tabs on negotiations, as are administration officials, including the U.S. ambassador, and cabinet secretaries.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity in keeping with standard White House practice, says all sides are hoping for a timely and fair resolution to the dispute.

Read more: U.S. fears supply chain impacts as CP rail workers strike

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan is under mounting pressure to legislate some 3,000 CP Rail conductors, engineers and train and yard workers back to work.

The railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union blamed each other for causing the work stoppage, which began on the weekend, though the two sides spent Sunday talking with federal mediators.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The House of Commons resumed sitting Monday following a two-week break, so legislation could come immediately if the government so chooses.

But a spokeswoman for O’Regan said on the weekend that the government believes the best deal is reached at the bargaining table. And on Monday, O’Regan expressed a similar sentiment.

“Second day of a work stoppage but CP and Teamsters Rail remain at the table,” he said in a statement from Calgary, where talks were taking place.

Click to play video: 'NDP against back-to-work legislation amid CP Rail labour dispute: Singh' NDP against back-to-work legislation amid CP Rail labour dispute: Singh
NDP against back-to-work legislation amid CP Rail labour dispute: Singh
© 2022 The Canadian Press
White House tagCP Rail tagCP Rail strike tagCanadian Pacific Rail Strike tagCP rail supply chain tagCP Rail work stoppage tagCP Rail strike 2022 tagCanadian supply chain tagcanadian pacific rail canadian teamsters tagCanadian Teamsters tagcanadian teamsters strike tagcp rail lockout tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers