Fire

Parr Street duplex a total loss, say Winnipeg firefighters

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 2:15 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A duplex in the William Whyte neighbourhood is being considered a complete loss after a fire Sunday night.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the scene of the Parr Street blaze around 9:40 p.m., where five occupants had already managed to escape without injury.

Read more: Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire

The fire was declared under control two hours later, and fire crews remained on site overnight to make sure it was completely extinguished.

The city’s emergency social services helped the five people find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Centennial neighbourhood house gutted by fire – Mar 7, 2022
