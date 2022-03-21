Canada to slap new sanctions on Russia soon as Ukraine war continues, Joly says

Send this page to someone via email

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will soon impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Joly made the comments to reporters Monday after delivering a speech to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations.

She says more economic sanctions are forthcoming against Russian nationals and Russian companies in an effort to further isolate the country.

Joly says Russian President Vladimir Putin is unpredictable and his invasion of Ukraine is a threat to world stability.

5:11 Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol

She saluted the courage of Russians who have dared to demonstrate against the war, and she says she appreciates that the numerous sanctions that Canada, the United States and the European Union have imposed are hitting the Russian population hard.

Story continues below advertisement

But she says the sanctions are necessary to put pressure on the Russian government to end its invasion, which has driven nearly 3.4 million people from Ukraine, according to the United Nations.