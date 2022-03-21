SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada to slap new sanctions on Russia soon as Ukraine war continues, Joly says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s president addresses parliament and calls again for a no-fly zone over his country' Ukraine’s president addresses parliament and calls again for a no-fly zone over his country
WATCH: Ukraine's president addresses parliament and calls again for a no-fly zone over his country

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will soon impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Joly made the comments to reporters Monday after delivering a speech to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations.

Read more: Russian soldiers opened fire at rally in Kherson to disperse crowd, Ukraine says

She says more economic sanctions are forthcoming against Russian nationals and Russian companies in an effort to further isolate the country.

Joly says Russian President Vladimir Putin is unpredictable and his invasion of Ukraine is a threat to world stability.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol' Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol
Ukraine Refuses to Surrender Mariupol

She saluted the courage of Russians who have dared to demonstrate against the war, and she says she appreciates that the numerous sanctions that Canada, the United States and the European Union have imposed are hitting the Russian population hard.

Story continues below advertisement

But she says the sanctions are necessary to put pressure on the Russian government to end its invasion, which has driven nearly 3.4 million people from Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine news tagUkraine Russia tagCanada News tagRussia News tagrussia invades ukraine tagUkraine Russia news tagRussia Ukraine news tagMelanie Joly tagvladimir putin russia ukraine war tagMelanie Joly Ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers