Hundreds of First Nations youth attend Kelowna basketball tournament

Hundreds of First Nations youth are in Kelowna this week for an epic basketball tournament that celebrates both sport and culture.

Syilx Basketball is hosting the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament from March 20 to 25. The grassroots basketball tournament is one of the largest gatherings of young First Nations athletes from across B.C., with an estimated 870 athletes between the ages of nine and 17 from 65 teams competing.

1:41 USask Huskies women’s basketball remains atop in the west USask Huskies women’s basketball remains atop in the west

“This annual tournament is about much more than basketball, it is a thread that has connected our communities for many years. We’re so excited to be able to host JANT on our beautiful Syilx territory — to finally come together as Nations, not just to compete, but to hold up our children, culture, and communities. It also provides an opportunity to foster and promote wellness, sportsmanship, leadership, and nation pride amongst First Nations youth, and in light of the 215, celebrating our children is so important,” Tara Montgomery, JANT tournament director, said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the last two years this annual event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has greatly impeded the ability for First Nations communities to gather and connect.

It has also had devastating impacts on First Nations youth throughout the province, who have been isolated and unable to take part in sports that foster physical and mental health.

“At First Nation Health Authority we are extremely aware of the profound impacts that COVID-19 has had on First Nation people’s health, and so understand just how important this year’s Junior All Native Tournament is for the youth and communities,” Richard Jock, FNHA CEO, also said.

1:53 Fears rise WNBA star Brittney Griner being held as Russian political prisoner Fears rise WNBA star Brittney Griner being held as Russian political prisoner

“Furthermore, we’re proud to support this tournament as it inspires Indigenous youth to become leaders in sport and wellness—not only here, but also when they return home to their communities, and families.”

Story continues below advertisement

Syilx Basketball hosted JANT in Kelowna in 2017. The Junior All Native has also previously been hosted in Kitimat (2019) and Vancouver (2018).

The event will be held in four locations across Kelowna. Opening ceremonies took place on March 20.