World

Eight dead in Russian shelling of homes and mall, say Kyiv officials

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 21, 2022 8:07 am
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Concerns grow about an attack on Kyiv from Belarus' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Concerns grow about an attack on Kyiv from Belarus
WATCH: Concerns grow about an attack on Kyiv from Belarus

Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv‘s Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General.

“According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit],” city mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

He said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping centre, while other details were still to be confirmed. The Kyiv department of the state emergency service said four people had been killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports on the ground.

Trending Stories
Firefigters extinguish fire broke out after a Russian shelling of a shopping mall in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine on March 21, 2022. At least 4 people were killed in the Russian attack on shopping mall, State Emergency Services of Ukraine reported. View image in full screen
Firefigters extinguish fire broke out after a Russian shelling of a shopping mall in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine on March 21, 2022. At least 4 people were killed in the Russian attack on shopping mall, State Emergency Services of Ukraine reported. (Photo by State Emergency Services of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
An aerial view of the completely destroyed shopping mall after a Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) View image in full screen
An aerial view of the completely destroyed shopping mall after a Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 21, 2022. (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images).

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced more than 3 million and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the “special military operation”, which started on Feb. 24, is aimed at disarming Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists.

Advertisement
© 2022 Reuters
