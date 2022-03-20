Menu

Canada

Grass fire controlled along Highway 97 in Kelowna

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 20, 2022 5:12 pm
A grass fire broke out on Sunday in Kelowna, along Highway 97. View image in full screen
A grass fire broke out on Sunday in Kelowna, along Highway 97. Global News

Kelowna Fire Department made quick work of a grass fire burning along Highway 97.

Around 11:15 a.m., multiple callers reported an embankment was ablaze near Dry Valley Road and Highway 97, in Kelowna.

“It grew to 100 by 200 (meters) before it was brought under control and extinguished. The cause is undetermined, but most likely from discarded smoking material,” said John Kelly, a Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

Read more: Lone occupant safely escapes Kelowna house fire

A southbound lane on the highway was closed for firefighting crews.

“We would like to remind everyone that as the ground quickly starts to dry out, please dispose of smoking material responsibly and in an appropriate container,” said Kelly.

Three engines, a bush truck, a water tender, a command unit and 14 firefighters responded to the fire.

Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagHighway 97 tagKelowna Fire Department tagKelowna fire tagOkanagan Fire tag

