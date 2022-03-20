Grass fire controlled along Highway 97 in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Fire Department made quick work of a grass fire burning along Highway 97.

Around 11:15 a.m., multiple callers reported an embankment was ablaze near Dry Valley Road and Highway 97, in Kelowna.

“It grew to 100 by 200 (meters) before it was brought under control and extinguished. The cause is undetermined, but most likely from discarded smoking material,” said John Kelly, a Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain.

A southbound lane on the highway was closed for firefighting crews.

“We would like to remind everyone that as the ground quickly starts to dry out, please dispose of smoking material responsibly and in an appropriate container,” said Kelly.

Three engines, a bush truck, a water tender, a command unit and 14 firefighters responded to the fire.