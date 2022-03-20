Toronto to hold 24 pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in new spring campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto will be holding 24 pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the city through its new ‘Vax and Spring’ campaign.

In a press release issued Sunday, the city said the campaign is part of the city’s “continued equity-focused, hyper-local mobile strategy to make COVID-19 vaccines as accessible and convenient as possible” to help “bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to many locations across Toronto.”

The city said 24 pop-up vaccine clinics will be held in 22 locations over seven days, beginning on March 20.

The locations include:

• St. Patrick’s Parade clinic at Yonge-Dundas Square, 1 Dundas Street East. (March 20 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

• Chalkfarm Community Centre, 180 Chalkfarm Drive (March 20 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

• Wallace Emerson Community Centre, 1260 Dufferin Street (March 20 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

• Stephen Leacock Community Recreation Centre, 2500 Birchmount Road (March 20 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

• Humberwood Community Centre, 850 Humberwood Boulevard. (March 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

• Elmbank Community Centre, 10 Rampart Road (March 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

• McGregor Park Community Centre, 2231 Lawrence Avenue East

• Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre, 627 Queens Quay West

• Amesbury Community Centre, 1507 Lawrence Avenue West

• L’Amoreaux Community Recreation Centre, 2000 McNicoll Avenue

• Agincourt Recreation Centre, 31 Glen Watford Drive

• Broadlands Community Centre, 19 Castlegrove Boulevard

• Scadding Court Community Centre, 707 Dundas Street West

• Burrows Hall Community Centre, 1081 Progress Avenue

• Dennis R Timbrell Resource and Community Centre, 29 St Dennis Drrive

• Don Montgomery Community Recreation Centre, 2467 Eglinton Avenue East

• Oakdale Community Centre, 350 Grandravine Drive

• Carmine Stefano Community Centre, 3100 Weston Road

• Oakridge Community Recreation Centre, 63 Pharmacy Avenue

• Scarborough Village Community Centre, 3600 Kingston Road

• North Kipling Community Centre, 2 Rowntree Road

• Thistletown Community Centre, 925 Albion Road

Story continues below advertisement

The full list can be found on the city’s website.

The city said Toronto Public Health selected locations in “focused neighbourhoods” to “continue to remove barriers and bring vaccines to residents in areas and settings that have low vaccination coverage” and to residents at a high risk of contracting the virus.

2:16 COVID-19: Ontario to lift most mask mandates COVID-19: Ontario to lift most mask mandates

The release said the locations were selected to help facilitate “easy access in places that are part of Torontonians’ everyday lives.”

According to the release, the clinics will operate on a walk-in basis, meaning no registration or appointments are needed.

The city said the clinics will offer both Pfizer and Moderna shots, and will provide first, second, third and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said Vax and Spring will provide an “easily accessible and convenient way for Torontonians to get” their COVID-19 vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

“As our city welcomes in the season of spring and opens its doors, it is more important than ever to ensure our residents and communities are protected,” Tory said in a statement.