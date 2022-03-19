Menu

Weather

Snowfall warning issued for Edmonton, eastern surrounding areas

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted March 19, 2022 7:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Friday, March 18, 2022' Edmonton weather forecast: Friday, March 18, 2022
Here's meteorologist Jesse Beyer's Friday, March 18, 2022 evening weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

Don’t put away those mittens and toques just yet — snow is set to arrive this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Saturday afternoon for Edmonton along with other towns surrounding the city, including but not limited to Spruce Grove, Drayton Valley, Lac La Biche, Leduc, Lloydminster, Red Deer and Vegreville.

About 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall on Sunday.

The snowfall is likely to begin in the morning in the west-central part of the province, and then move eastward throughout the day.

Click to play video: 'Spring returns to Edmonton — or does it?' Spring returns to Edmonton — or does it?
Spring returns to Edmonton — or does it?

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

The government weather department said the snow is expected to be wet, heavy and will briefly be mixed with rain or freezing rain Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Near the latter part of the afternoon, the snow should end in the central region, with it tapering off in the eastern region later in the evening.

