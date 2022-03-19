Snowfall warning issued for Edmonton, eastern surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t put away those mittens and toques just yet — snow is set to arrive this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Saturday afternoon for Edmonton along with other towns surrounding the city, including but not limited to Spruce Grove, Drayton Valley, Lac La Biche, Leduc, Lloydminster, Red Deer and Vegreville.

About 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall on Sunday.

The snowfall is likely to begin in the morning in the west-central part of the province, and then move eastward throughout the day.

The government weather department said the snow is expected to be wet, heavy and will briefly be mixed with rain or freezing rain Sunday morning.

Near the latter part of the afternoon, the snow should end in the central region, with it tapering off in the eastern region later in the evening.