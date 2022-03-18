Menu

Crime

Weapons, substantial amount of street drugs seized, say Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 7:52 pm
A photo of the suspected cocaine, meth and fentanyl that police seized from a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant.
A photo of the suspected cocaine, meth and fentanyl that police seized from a man who had an outstanding arrest warrant. Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP say weapons and a substantial quantity of drugs were seized last week.

According to police, an officer from the detachment’s Targeted Policing Unit was conducting a patrol along the 2500 block of 37th Avenue on the afternoon of March 9 when he located a wanted man.

“A search of the man following the arrest led to the discovery a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in bulk and packaged for street sale,” said police.

Read more: Cash and 90 baggies of fentanyl seized in Penticton, B.C. drug bust

RCMP noted that several weapons were found in his possession, despite being bound by court-imposed conditions not to possess weapons.

Trending Stories

Police are continuing to investigate.The details will be forwarded to prosecutors for charge assessment.

In related crime news, Penticton RCMP say an off-duty officer caught a 26-year-old man shoplifting on March 12.

Police say the off-duty officer spotted the man stuffing his jacket with products from a business along the 2600 block of Skaha Lake Road, and arrested him on the spot.

“Our officers not only work in the community, but they live here too,” said Supt. Brian Hunter. “I am proud to work with so many great officers who are committed to keeping their own hometown safe.”

