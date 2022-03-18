Weapons, substantial amount of street drugs seized, say Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon RCMP say weapons and a substantial quantity of drugs were seized last week.

According to police, an officer from the detachment’s Targeted Policing Unit was conducting a patrol along the 2500 block of 37th Avenue on the afternoon of March 9 when he located a wanted man.

“A search of the man following the arrest led to the discovery a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in bulk and packaged for street sale,” said police.

RCMP noted that several weapons were found in his possession, despite being bound by court-imposed conditions not to possess weapons.

Police are continuing to investigate.The details will be forwarded to prosecutors for charge assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

In related crime news, Penticton RCMP say an off-duty officer caught a 26-year-old man shoplifting on March 12.

Police say the off-duty officer spotted the man stuffing his jacket with products from a business along the 2600 block of Skaha Lake Road, and arrested him on the spot.

“Our officers not only work in the community, but they live here too,” said Supt. Brian Hunter. “I am proud to work with so many great officers who are committed to keeping their own hometown safe.”

1:07 Months-long police investigation yields major drug bust: Winnipeg police Months-long police investigation yields major drug bust: Winnipeg police