Abbotsford police warn of sex offender being released into community

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police have issued a “safety notification” about a sex offender being released into the community.

Shawn Deacon, 56, was released from custody at the Matsqui Institution on Friday, and will live in Abbotsford, police said.

AbbyPD issue a public safety notification. Shawn Deacon is being released from custody today & will reside in Abbotsford. Deacon has a criminal history for sexual offences against children. Call local police if seen violating his conditions. Details are posted with a photo. pic.twitter.com/ISkIii2rSi — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) March 18, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Shawn Deacon has a criminal history that includes convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998,” police said in the notification.

He also has a history of breaching his long-term supervision order, with violations in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Deacon has been banned for life from visiting public parks and swimming areas where he may reasonably expect to encounter youth aged 14 or younger, daycares, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres.

He’s also banned from seeking or gaining paid or volunteer work with any organization that would put him in a position of trust over youth in the same age group.

He was released on multiple conditions, including that he not possess weapons or knives, except for preparing food, not attend a variety of environments where youth may congregate and not possess a device capable of accessing the internet without permission.

Anyone who sees Deacon breach his conditions is asked to call local police.

2:01 Victoria taxi driver honoured for helping catch fugitive Victoria taxi driver honoured for helping catch fugitive – Oct 2, 2020