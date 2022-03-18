Menu

Crime

Abbotsford police warn of sex offender being released into community

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 7:45 pm
Shawn Deacon, 56, has a history of sex offences involving children, and has been released into Abbotsford on multiple conditions, police say. View image in full screen
Shawn Deacon, 56, has a history of sex offences involving children, and has been released into Abbotsford on multiple conditions, police say. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police have issued a “safety notification” about a sex offender being released into the community.

Shawn Deacon, 56, was released from custody at the Matsqui Institution on Friday, and will live in Abbotsford, police said.

“Shawn Deacon has a criminal history that includes convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998,” police said in the notification.

He also has a history of breaching his long-term supervision order, with violations in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Deacon has been banned for life from visiting public parks and swimming areas where he may reasonably expect to encounter youth aged 14 or younger, daycares, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres.

He’s also banned from seeking or gaining paid or volunteer work with any organization that would put him in a position of trust over youth in the same age group.

He was released on multiple conditions, including that he not possess weapons or knives, except for preparing food, not attend a variety of environments where youth may congregate and not possess a device capable of accessing the internet without permission.

Anyone who sees Deacon breach his conditions is asked to call local police.

