Church bells ring across Calgary to show support for Ukraine

Church bells across Calgary rang out Friday afternoon to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

For those in the Ukrainian community, the multi-denominational show of support showed that they’re not alone.

​The Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of Edmonton, the Anglican Diocese of Calgary, the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton, the Anglican Diocese of Edmonton, Anglican Diocese of Athabasca, the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Paul, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Canada all took part.

Some churches, including St. Stephen Protomartyr Church in southwest Calgary, held special services featuring prayers for peace.

Father Michael Bombak said he was overwhelmed by the support from other Catholic dioceses.

“I have been absolutely floored and blown away by the commitment from other faith traditions,” said Bombak. “They have come together in order to pray with us and they’ve offered many different ways to help.”

The bells from St. Mary’s cathedral rang out at noon, catching some by surprise.

Lidia Bombasorbo was in the area when she heard the bells go past the customary twelve tolls.

“It kept on going and going and I think it just settled me, and just focused me on why I was here today,” said Bombasorbo.

For Sister Pat Derbyshire, it was an emotional moment filled with thoughts for those suffering in Europe.

“When I heard the bells start ringing that’s when I felt like crying for the people of Ukraine,” said Derbyshire. “It means an awful lot for me.”

Father Bombak added that while those emotions of sadness and worry are understandable, Friday’s show of support underlines the need to turn thoughts into action.

“What is it that I can do in order to help,” said Bombak. “Ask the practical question, what can I do?”

Several churches are collecting donations to support those in Ukraine including the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Calgary.