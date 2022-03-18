Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

H5N1 avian flu confirmed in southern N.S. ‘backyard flock,’ two probes end in N.L.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2022 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese' Avian Flu detected in Nova Scotia geese
A confirmed case of the H5N1 Avian flu has been found in Nova Scotia -- in a Canadian goose. Now the department of natural resources is testing birds around the province to get a sense of how widespread the outbreak might be. Amber Fryday has more – Feb 1, 2022

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the H5N1 bird flu was confirmed Tuesday in a non-commercial flock in southern Nova Scotia.

In an update dated Thursday, the agency says the backyard flock does not produce birds or eggs for sale.

Read more: N.S. government biologist recommends removing bird feeders to stop avian flu spread

The highly pathogenic avian flu strain was confirmed on Feb. 11 at a mixed farm in western Nova Scotia that sells poultry and associated products and on Feb. 3 in a commercial flock in western Nova Scotia.

Trending Stories

Another update Thursday says the investigation and response to bird flu outbreaks at two separate locations on Newfoundland and Labrador’s Avalon Peninsula have concluded.

Read more: New Brunswick detects avian flu case in great black-backed gull

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says an investigation at a third location in the province is expected to wrap up over the coming weeks, and there have been no new detections in the province since January.

The disease has also been detected this year in wild birds in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
bird flu tagAvian Flu tagH5N1 tagavian flu nova scotia tagavian flu backyard flock tagbackyard flock tagnon-commercial flock tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers