Tiny toddler makes Kate Middleton chuckle with silly antics on St. Patrick’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

It’s no secret the Duchess of Cambridge loves children — she has three of her own, and early childhood education is a cause she’s championed in her role as a royal.

So, it was not surprising to see the special attention Kate Middleton paid to toddlers and kids at the annual 1st Battalion Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot, England yesterday, as she and Prince William showed up to lend their support after missing the event the last two years due to the pandemic.

View image in full screen Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge talk with an Irish Guardswoman and toddler during the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2022 in Aldershot, England. May Mumby / Getty Images

Usually Middleton steals the show at these events with her regal fashion and bright smile, but this year Middleton couldn’t hold a candle to the adorable daughter of one of the Irish guards.

Story continues below advertisement

Gaia Money, a 20-month-old little girl, was chosen to deliver flowers to Middleton. Dressed in a navy blue, A-line coat with red trimmings and matching red tights, Gaia couldn’t have been sweeter in her shy interactions with the Queen-to-be.

View image in full screen 20-month-old Gaia Money and her mother, Lorraine Money attend the 1st Battalion Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2022 in Aldershot, England. Chris Jackson / WPA Pool via Getty Images

After carrying out her official duty of handing a bouquet of flowers to Middleton, Gaia quickly ran to hide behind her mom. Soon after, she mustered up the courage to ask for the flowers back.

Middleton can be seen obliging the toddler with a big laugh.

Story continues below advertisement

But the heartiest laughs came later in the celebration when Gaia’s dad, Lt. Col. Rob Money, took his large, bearskin hat and slipped it down over his daughter’s head.

View image in full screen Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge smile and laugh as Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money puts a bearskin hat on his 20-month-old daughter Gaia Money’s head as they attend the 1st Battalion Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2022 in Aldershot, England. Chris Jackson / WPA Pool via Getty Images

The ornamental cap almost swallows the toddler whole and the Duke and Duchess appear positively amused.

View image in full screen Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge smile and laugh as Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money puts a bearskin hat on his 20-month-old daughter Gaia Money’s head as they attend the 1st Battalion Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2022 in Aldershot, England. Chris Jackson / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Photographer Chris Jackson shared the photo on Instagram, expressing his delight with the photo.

Story continues below advertisement

“Absolutely loved this today at the St Patrick’s Day parade with The Irish Guards in Aldershot. Lovely moment for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money puts a bearskin hat on his 20-month-old daughter Gaia Money 🇮🇪 ☘️,” he shared.

Middleton was clearly in her element at the parade, visiting with members of the crowd, and even giving a few scratches to the regiment’s Irish Wolfhound.

View image in full screen Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge presents Irish Wolf Hound ‘Turlough Mor’ (aka Seamus), regimental mascot of the Irish Guards, with a sprig of shamrock during the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2022 in Aldershot, England. Max Mumby / Getty Images

The Cambridges have had a very busy month. Last week they met with volunteers at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, and this week attended a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Next, they’ll be heading off on a special royal tour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. On their tour they will travel to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

Story continues below advertisement