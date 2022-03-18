Drug, weapons charges laid after shooting in Bloodvein First Nation: RCMP

Police have laid charges after a man was shot at in Bloodvein First Nation Wednesday.
Manitoba RCMP say the man was walking along the Main Road in the community when a man known to him pulled out a gun and took a shot at him around shortly before 7 p.m.
The victim was not injured and was able to run to safety.
Police say officers were able to track down the alleged shooter, but the suspect fled into the woods as police approached.
The man was arrested after a short foot chase, and police say a loaded sawed-off rifle was recovered from the woods. They say a search of the suspect also found 44 grams of meth.
A 25-year-old man from Bloodvein is facing a long list of charges, including discharging a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
