Cash and 90 baggies of fentanyl seized in Penticton, B.C. drug bust

Penticton Mounties picked up a significant cache of drugs already packaged for distribution in a bust earlier this month.

Police said they arrested a 31-year old man March 1 in connection to an investigation into a downtown drug dealing operation after executing a search warrant at a residence in the 600-block of Pickering Street.

More than 90 individually packaged baggies of fentanyl and $1,300 worth of methamphetamine were seized, RCMP said in a press release.

“Thanks to the pro-active policing that our office does daily, we can ensure that those involved in the illicit drug trade are held accountable for their actions,” Const. Corey Sutherland, Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit, said.

“It is great to see that these drugs will not cause more harm to our community.”

The suspect was released from police custody and multiple drug-related charges will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service in the coming days.

View image in full screen RCMP sezied more than 90 bags of drugs in a bust earlier this month. Global News File Photo