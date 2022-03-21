Okanagan weather: Double digit daytime highs return to the valley

Send this page to someone via email

It will likely be a warm and drizzly start to spring in the Okanagan.

Pockets of showers linger into the day on Monday with temperatures climbing to high single digits in the afternoon.

The potential for sprinkles sticks around under mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday as daytime highs return to the teens.

The chance of showers returns late Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies as afternoon highs soar back into the low teens.

Thursday could bring about some sunny breaks before clouds thicken back up to finish the week with high temperatures in the low double digits.

The first full weekend of spring will see clouds lingering and the chance of a shower or two as daytime highs stay in double digits.

