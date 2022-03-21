Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Double digit daytime highs return to the valley

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 1:45 pm
Another round of showers is possible late Wednesday. View image in full screen
Another round of showers is possible late Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

It will likely be a warm and drizzly start to spring in the Okanagan.

Pockets of showers linger into the day on Monday with temperatures climbing to high single digits in the afternoon.

The potential for sprinkles sticks around under mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday as daytime highs return to the teens.

A chance of showers returns early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A chance of showers returns early Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

The chance of showers returns late Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies as afternoon highs soar back into the low teens.

Thursday could bring about some sunny breaks before clouds thicken back up to finish the week with high temperatures in the low double digits.

The first full weekend of spring will see clouds lingering and the chance of a shower or two as daytime highs stay in double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

