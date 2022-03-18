Menu

Crime

Hamilton police arrest 4 people, including teens, in early morning raid

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 1:35 pm
Hamilton Police raid View image in full screen
Hamilton Police raid east end residence and find drugs and weapons. HPS

Four people, including two teens, have been charged after Hamilton police say they found drugs and weapons at an east-end residence.

Investigators say they raided a home near Queenston Road and Delana Avenue South on the morning of Wednesday, March 16.

Officers say they say they found marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine worth $185,000 as well as a shotgun, ammunition, body armour and replica firearms.

Those arrested are facing several drug and firearm-related charges.

