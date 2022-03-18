Hamilton police arrest 4 people, including teens, in early morning raid

Four people, including two teens, have been charged after Hamilton police say they found drugs and weapons at an east-end residence.
Investigators say they raided a home near Queenston Road and Delana Avenue South on the morning of Wednesday, March 16.
Officers say they say they found marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine worth $185,000 as well as a shotgun, ammunition, body armour and replica firearms.
Those arrested are facing several drug and firearm-related charges.
