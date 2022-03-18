Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canadian Pfizer partner sues Arbutus Biopharma over COVID-19 vaccine patent

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 18, 2022 1:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Accessibility of Pfizer pill in Canada raises ethical questions' Accessibility of Pfizer pill in Canada raises ethical questions
WATCH ABOVE: Accessibility of Pfizer pill in Canada raises ethical questions – Jan 19, 2022

The biotech company that makes mRNA-delivery technology for Pfizer‘s PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine sued Arbutus Biopharma Corp ABUS.O in Manhattan federal court on Friday, seeking to head off claims that the vaccine infringes Arbutus’ patents.

Canada-based Acuitas Therapeutics Inc said Arbutus and partner Genevant Sciences have threatened to sue for potentially billions of dollars in “unjustified royalties” over the vaccine Pfizer developed with Germany’s BioNTech SE BNTX.O.

Read more: Pfizer to seek U.S. approval for 2nd COVID booster for people 65 and older: report

Acuitas asked the court to find that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does not infringe Arbutus patents and that several Arbutus patents are invalid.

A representative for Arbutus did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Acuitas’ claims.

Story continues below advertisement

Acuitas Chief Executive Thomas Madden said in a statement that the company remains confident in its technology but otherwise declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill' Health Canada approves Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill
Health Canada approves Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill – Jan 17, 2022

The lawsuit is part of a growing web of patent disputes over COVID-19 vaccine technology. Arbutus sued Moderna MRNA.O over its mRNA technology last month, but has not yet sued Pfizer or Acuitas.

Pfizer and Moderna were hit with patent lawsuits on Thursday by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O, which argued its own lipid nanoparticle mRNA-delivery technology was “essential” to both of the widely used COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer said last month that it expected $32 billion in revenue from its vaccine this year. Moderna has said its vaccine earned the company $17.7 billion in revenue in 2021.

— Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagPfizer tagPfizer lawsuit tagcanada pfizer partner tagpfizer moderna patent lawsuit tagpfizer patent lawsuit tagvaccine patent lawsuit pfizer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers