Hamilton police investigate shots-fired incident in Flamborough

Hamilton police (HPS) are investigating an early morning shots-fired incident in Flamborough.

Investigators have confirmed a shooting incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday in connection with a call near Old Highway 8 and Highway 8.

“Police attended and upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however no suspects were located,” HPS spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst said in a release.

No injuries have been reported and detectives say checks at local hospitals were negative, according to Ernst.

Police are asking residents to check security cameras between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. and reach out to authorities or Crime Stoppers for any suspected suspicious activity.

