Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police investigate shots-fired incident in Flamborough

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 10:12 am
Hamilton Police make arrest in fatal fail to remain collision View image in full screen
Hamilton police say shots were fired early on March 18, 2022 near old Highway 8 in Flamborough. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton police (HPS) are investigating an early morning shots-fired incident in Flamborough.

Investigators have confirmed a shooting incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday in connection with a call near Old Highway 8 and Highway 8.

Read more: Family expects ‘harder’ day when driver sentenced for the death of 11-year-old Jude Strickland

“Police attended and upon arrival, officers immediately secured the area and searched for anyone involved; however no suspects were located,” HPS spokesperson Krista-Lee Ernst said in a release.

Trending Stories

No injuries have been reported and detectives say checks at local hospitals were negative, according to Ernst.

Police are asking residents to check security cameras between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. and reach out to authorities or Crime Stoppers for any suspected suspicious activity.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario science table underscores importance of masks in latest update' Ontario science table underscores importance of masks in latest update

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagShots fired tagHamilton Police Service tagFlamborough tagHighway 8 tagshots fired in hamilton tagold highway 8 tagshots fired in flamborough tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers