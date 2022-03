Send this page to someone via email

Police say traffic is now flowing near Portage Avenue and Empress Street after a semi-truck got stuck under the Empress Overpass.

Traffic is now flowing both eastbound and westbound on Portage Avenue at Empress, albeit slowly as Police are still onscene. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 17, 2022

Both directions of Portage Avenue between St. James Street and Empress were impacted for several hours.

Police tweeted about the incident just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.