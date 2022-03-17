Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kenaston, Sask. man charged for making hundreds of nuisance 911 calls

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 6:52 pm
A man from Kenaston, Sask. faces charges after allegedly making hundreds of 911 calls from November 2021 to March 2022. View image in full screen
A man from Kenaston, Sask. faces charges after allegedly making hundreds of 911 calls from November 2021 to March 2022. File / Global News

A 59-year-old man from Kenaston, Sask. is facing charges after police say he made hundreds of calls to the province’s 911 dispatch centre.

Kenneth Howells was arrested and charged with harassing communications and failing to comply with a probation order.

Read more: Stolen heart, forgetful golfer top ‘missed the mark’ 911 calls list: Saskatchewan RCMP

According to police, the nuisance calls were made between November 2021 and March 2022. The caller did not identify themselves during the calls, nor did they indicate any emergency.

Sgt. David Pidlisny of the Saskatchewan RCMP said, “911 is the lifeline for Saskatchewan residents experiencing an emergency.”

“We can’t tolerate any misuse of it – it needlessly ties up 911 dispatchers’ and police officers’ time.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We can't tolerate any misuse of it - it needlessly ties up 911 dispatchers' and police officers' time."
Story continues below advertisement

“I’m pleased our officers were able to investigate thoroughly and determine the origin of these calls.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Messy roommate, mixed-up coffee order among ‘nuisance’ 911 calls made in B.C. in 2021

Police said all calls they receive through 911 dispatch are taken seriously to ensure there is no emergency at the other end of the line, even if no one speaks during the call or if the caller hangs up. Officers repeatedly checked the area where these calls were being placed and did not find evidence of any emergency or need for police assistance.

“Saskatoon RCMP investigated the calls, which were made from an unregistered cell phone,” stated police. “On March 15, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Kenaston, Saskatchewan.”

Howells is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on March 30.

Click to play video: '911 dispatchers blast temporary solution to call delays' 911 dispatchers blast temporary solution to call delays
911 dispatchers blast temporary solution to call delays – Dec 2, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCharges tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagKenaston tag911 calls tag911 dispatch tagFake 911 calls tagnon-emergency calls tagNuisance Calls tagharassing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers