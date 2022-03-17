Kenaston, Sask. man charged for making hundreds of nuisance 911 calls

Send this page to someone via email

A 59-year-old man from Kenaston, Sask. is facing charges after police say he made hundreds of calls to the province’s 911 dispatch centre.

Kenneth Howells was arrested and charged with harassing communications and failing to comply with a probation order.

According to police, the nuisance calls were made between November 2021 and March 2022. The caller did not identify themselves during the calls, nor did they indicate any emergency.

Sgt. David Pidlisny of the Saskatchewan RCMP said, “911 is the lifeline for Saskatchewan residents experiencing an emergency.”

“We can’t tolerate any misuse of it – it needlessly ties up 911 dispatchers’ and police officers’ time.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We can't tolerate any misuse of it - it needlessly ties up 911 dispatchers' and police officers' time."

“I’m pleased our officers were able to investigate thoroughly and determine the origin of these calls.”

Police said all calls they receive through 911 dispatch are taken seriously to ensure there is no emergency at the other end of the line, even if no one speaks during the call or if the caller hangs up. Officers repeatedly checked the area where these calls were being placed and did not find evidence of any emergency or need for police assistance.

“Saskatoon RCMP investigated the calls, which were made from an unregistered cell phone,” stated police. “On March 15, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Kenaston, Saskatchewan.”

Howells is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on March 30.

