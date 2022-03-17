St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Winnipeg to go on all weekend

Send this page to someone via email

After being subdued for the past two years due to COVID-19, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have returned to Winnipeg.

The Irish Association of Manitoba’s St. Paddy’s festivities started early Thursday morning, says the association president Gerald Martin and will continue for several days.

“We have bands going on. We have Irish stew, we have colcannon and we have bangers on a bun. We have the McDonald’s School of Irish Dance,” he says.

Martin says celebrations will go on all weekend. Anyone is welcome, so long as participants mask up.

“We are following the (COVID public safety) guidelines and restrictions and following that through to the end of the month,” he says. “So you are you have to be vaccinated and wear a mask while up and walking around the club.”

Story continues below advertisement

At the King’s Head Pub, staff and customers are thrilled to celebrate in person once again.

Peter Shelly, the pub’s manager, says it’s been three years in the making.

“We’re very excited to have everyone back in again,” he says.

“Everyone’s just excited to be out and it just feels like doing something normal again.”

The pub is hosting St. Patrick’s Day festivities, including a live performance from the Billie Irish Band.

“This is my Christmas,” says Justin Bougie, a King’s Head customer.

“It’s just a day to go, have fun and say hi to people again, because the last (few) years (that) really didn’t happen too much.”

5:41 Shake things up with a St. Patrick’s Day shamrock shake Shake things up with a St. Patrick’s Day shamrock shake