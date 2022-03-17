Menu

Entertainment

St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Winnipeg to go on all weekend

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Winnipeg' St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Winnipeg
WATCH: Here’s a look at how the Irish Association of Manitoba is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

After being subdued for the past two years due to COVID-19, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have returned to Winnipeg.

The Irish Association of Manitoba’s St. Paddy’s festivities started early Thursday morning, says the association president Gerald Martin and will continue for several days.

Read more: St. Patrick’s Day parties and celebrations set to return as experts urge caution

“We have bands going on. We have Irish stew, we have colcannon and we have bangers on a bun. We have the McDonald’s School of Irish Dance,” he says.

Martin says celebrations will go on all weekend. Anyone is welcome, so long as participants mask up.

“We are following the (COVID public safety) guidelines and restrictions and following that through to the end of the month,” he says. “So you are you have to be vaccinated and wear a mask while up and walking around the club.”

Read more: Albertans celebrate 1st ‘normal’ St. Patrick’s Day in years

At the King’s Head Pub, staff and customers are thrilled to celebrate in person once again.

Trending Stories

Peter Shelly, the pub’s manager, says it’s been three years in the making.

“We’re very excited to have everyone back in again,” he says.

Read more: St. Patrick’s Day 2022: Waterloo police chief asks residents to avoid large crowds

“Everyone’s just excited to be out and it just feels like doing something normal again.”

The pub is hosting St. Patrick’s Day festivities, including a live performance from the Billie Irish Band.

“This is my Christmas,” says Justin Bougie, a King’s Head customer.

“It’s just a day to go, have fun and say hi to people again, because the last (few) years (that) really didn’t happen too much.”

Click to play video: 'Shake things up with a St. Patrick’s Day shamrock shake' Shake things up with a St. Patrick’s Day shamrock shake
Shake things up with a St. Patrick’s Day shamrock shake
