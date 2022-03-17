N.B. releases finfish aquaculture growth plan to benefit seafood industry

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government has released a multi-year strategy to promote the responsible and sustainable growth of finfish aquaculture through 2030.

It focuses on several areas, including the production of different species such as arctic char and sturgeon and on land-based production through the implementation of technological advancements.

Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson says salmon aquaculture has been contributing to the province’s economy for more than 40 years.

She says continuing to focus on utilizing scientific innovations — particularly related to aquatic health and the protection of the environment — benefits everyone.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.

