Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

St Patrick’s Day partiers close multiple Waterloo, Ont. streets

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 2:32 pm
Police closed several street in Waterloo on St. Patrick's Day. View image in full screen
Police closed several street in Waterloo on St. Patrick's Day. File / Global News

While Waterloo Regionl Police have essentially closed off the usual St. Patrick’s Day party spot in Waterloo, students have just taken their revelry across the street.

Normally, the parties would occur on Ezra Avenue, where police estimated that 33,000 people partied in 2019.

Read more: St. Patrick’s Day 2022: Waterloo police chief asks residents to avoid large crowds

At around 1:15 p.m., police announced on Twitter that they had closed Marshall Street, between Regina and Brighton streets.

“Some of the parties have moved off of the property and onto the street, so for safety reasons, we have closed that location while we try to get the individuals back onto their property,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News.

An hour later, police announced that the closure had been extended to King Street while they had also shut down Regina Street between Elgin and Lodge streets.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve closed the areas (updated on Twitter) due to large volume of pedestrian traffic,” Greeno said in an email.

She said more than a dozen parties have broken out in the area, which is close to being directly on the other side of King Street from Ezra Avenue.

Read more: Ezra Avenue St. Patrick’s Day crowd peaked at 33,000 people: Waterloo police

“We did have about 15 house parties that we were monitoring and just recently one has kind of spilled out onto the street,” Greeno said.

“So we’re continuing to monitor. We have a significant operational plan in place.”

Click to play video: 'St. Patrick’s Day: Learn to shuck oysters with a world champion' St. Patrick’s Day: Learn to shuck oysters with a world champion
St. Patrick’s Day: Learn to shuck oysters with a world champion
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagSt. Patrick's Day tagWilfrid Laurier University tagEzra Avenue Waterloo tagWaterloo St. Patrick's Day tagMarshall Street Waterloo tagRegina Street Waterloo tagSt Patricks Day 2022 tagUnviversity of Waterloo tagWaterloo St. Patrick's Day 2002 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers