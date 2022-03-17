Again? ‘Wheel of Fortune’ viewers frustrated after more cringeworthy guesses

Send this page to someone via email

Wheel of Fortune viewers everywhere were left to scream at their TVs when two more obvious mistakes occurred on-air this week.

It’s not unusual for the game show guests to have difficulty deciphering phrases, but sweet dreams were certainly not made for Chris Bryant, who lost a puzzle containing song lyrics to a popular ’80s Eurythmics hit.

The snafu occurred on Tuesday when a phrase from the song “Sweet Dreams” was misread by Bryant as “Sweet dreams are made of these.” The correct lyric, which was actually displayed on screen in front of Bryant, is “Sweet dreams are made of this.”

Needless to say, he lost the puzzle.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans of the show took to social media to express their annoyance, outrage and all emotions in between. Many also sympathized with Bryant, having also believed the lyric was “these” rather than “this.”

Until I hear Annie Lennox confirm herself that the lyrics are “Sweet dreams are made of THIS”, I will not believe it. Wheel of Fortune ain’t gonna make me think I’ve been hearing those lyrics wrong for almost 40 years. #sweetdreamsaremadeofTHESE pic.twitter.com/pGppkuABpx — Ebonie Griffin (@ebonie1015) March 15, 2022

saw some dude on wheel of fortune fail because he said "Sweet dreams are made of these" when the word "this" was up there instead of "these" fookin' bozo 💀💀💀 — FN | BRAN 🌳 #RemasterSlyCooper (@BRANtree_3000) March 15, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Again on Wednesday, another three Wheel of Fortune guests could not decipher the phrase “renting a pedal boat.”

Letters T, E and L were missing from the phrase. The first contestant asked host Pat Sajak if the answer was “renting a paddleboat.”

Once letters T and E were added (making the phrase “renting a peda_ boat”), another contestant asked if the phrase contained an M or W, making “pedam” and “pedaw.”

Five guesses later, the word was revealed as “pedal.”

Again, viewers of the game show turned to social media to vent their frustrations.

Two things: Hadn't thought about @WheelofFortune in like 20 years until recently so the genius who decided to start having non-geniuses on the show deserves a big raise. $$ Never heard of a "pedal" boat. Only paddle boat. But I can spell both. 😮 — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) March 17, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Is the American school system that bad?? The hell is a pedam or pedaw boat? #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/oUOTPvAdEh — Paul (@pnsonga) March 16, 2022

The Wheel of Fortune rule declaring contestants must repeat the phrase exactly as it appears has been highly criticized over the years.

“Our long-standing rule is that in order to have a correct puzzle solve, a contestant must say only what is on the board without adding words,” a spokesperson for the show told Fox News last year.

“Contestants are thoroughly briefed prior to the show, and Pat often reminds them of this rule when solving a puzzle in this particular category.”

It seems, however, in these most recent cases sympathy was less present from viewers. After all, what is a pedam boat?

Advertisement